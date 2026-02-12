Adani Power enters nuclear sector after India policy shift

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adani Power has set up a new nuclear energy-focused subsidiary, signaling private sector interest as India moves to open its traditionally state-controlled nuclear power industry.

The new unit, Adani Atomic Energy Ltd, will focus on generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity produced from nuclear energy sources, the company said. Additional operational details have not yet been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as India pushes to expand nuclear energy capacity to meet growing electricity demand while reducing carbon emissions. The government is gradually allowing greater private sector participation in the sector as part of its long-term clean energy strategy.

Until now, India’s nuclear power plants have been owned and operated mainly by the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India, which currently manages facilities with a combined capacity of about 8.8 gigawatts.

Adani Power’s move could signal a broader shift in India’s energy landscape, as major private utilities position themselves to benefit from future nuclear projects.

Meanwhile, Tata Power has also indicated interest in the sector. The company’s CEO recently said it is evaluating three potential sites for nuclear energy projects.

Energy analysts say increased private participation could accelerate nuclear capacity growth, although regulatory approvals, safety standards, and high investment costs remain major challenges for companies entering the field.

