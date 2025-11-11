Tata Power to build 10 GW solar manufacturing plant in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tata Power plans to establish a 10-gigawatt solar wafers and ingots manufacturing plant, Chief Executive Praveer Sinha announced during a post-earnings call on Tuesday.





The new facility will significantly boost India’s domestic solar manufacturing capacity as the country pushes to expand renewable energy production and reduce dependence on imports, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, has been steadily investing in green energy projects to align with the government’s net-zero goals and the Make in India initiative.

Further details on the project’s location, investment size, and timeline are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

News.Az