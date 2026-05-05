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Taurus
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Taurus is stepping into a day of heightened self awareness on Tuesday, as attention shifts toward communication style and personal presence. The energy of May 5 encourages Taurus to become more conscious of how they express themselves and how their words and tone are received by others.05 May 2026-09:55
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Taurus natives are being urged to make a conscious emotional shift on May 3, 2026, as the day’s horoscope highlights the power of choice in shaping mental well-being. The guidance is clear: continue dwelling on recurring stress or step beyond it and embrace a calmer, more balanced perspective.04 May 2026-09:27
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Taurus is guided toward a slower and more deliberate pace today, with emphasis on stability and careful decision making.01 May 2026-06:15
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Taurus moves through April 30 with a steady but introspective energy, as planetary influences encourage reflection before action. The Moon’s tense alignment with Jupiter may bring a contrast between your desire for comfort and the need to address growing responsibilities.30 Apr 2026-08:45
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Astrological forecasts for Taurus on April 29 2026 point to a day centered on stability, routine, and practical decision making. With planetary influences encouraging a grounded approach, those born under this sign are likely to benefit from focusing on consistency rather than rapid change.29 Apr 2026-11:30
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Germany’s defense minister on Thursday downplayed the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, despite a joint production agreement signed last month.12 Jun 2025-21:54
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Germany has announced plans to acquire 600 examples of a new version of the Taurus air-launched conventional cruise missile, which would provide a major boost to the country’s long-range strike capabilities. Unclear is whether the Taurus Neo purchase might finally see approval for the transfer of older Taurus KEPD 350 weapons to Ukraine, with Berlin so far having blocked such a move despite Kyiv’s requests for them. Even if Ukraine gets its wish, it will be a long time before the Taurus Neo comes online, potentially freeing up older KEPD 350 versions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.25 Oct 2024-22:58
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