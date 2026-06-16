Kazakhstan to build railway carriage factories

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At today’s government meeting, Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev presented plans to increase the production of passenger and freight rail carriages across Kazakhstan.

He highlighted the launch of the Stadler Kazakhstan plant in Astana with a capacity for up to 100 passenger wagons annually. By 2030, 557 carriages are contracted for delivery to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, with modern carriages entering service this year, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

A 24 billion tenge investment project will be implemented in 2026–2027 to modernize and expand production. It is expected to create 470 jobs and boost localization.

He said the Atyrau freight plant with a capacity of 6,000 freight carriages and tank cars per year was launched last year. It is certified for tank car production, with 70 units expected this year.

Construction of a foundry designed to produce 60,000 tons of parts annually by 2027 has started in Atyrau.

He revealed a new line producing up to 600 open carriages per year was commissioned at the Semipalatinsk machine building plant.

An Ekibastuz cluster of enterprises specializing in railway equipment and components was built.

The first passenger carriages from Swiss Stadler are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2026.

As written before, the first 30 renovated railway stations to open in Kazakhstan by July 1.

News.Az