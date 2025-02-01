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Taxes
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Air Astana Group has reported a 13.2 percent increase in total revenue to $331 million for the first quarter ending March 31, supported by capacity shifts made in response to disruptions caused by conflict in the Gulf region.08 May 2026-17:23
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A South Korean court has ordered the partial cancellation of corporate taxes imposed on the local unit of U.S. streaming giant Netflix, ruling that 68.7 billion won (about $46.6 million) in levies should be revoked.28 Apr 2026-09:49
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As governments grapple with how to manage the economic fallout of superintelligent machines, OpenAI has released a set of policy proposals outlining the ways wealth and work could be reshaped in an “intelligence age.”06 Apr 2026-21:51
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Uber Technologies on Wednesday forecast first-quarter profit below market expectations and reported fourth-quarter results that also missed estimates, pressured by higher taxes and a shift toward more affordable ride options aimed at boosting bookings.04 Feb 2026-16:37
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Italy’s government plans to impose an €11 billion tax hike on banks and insurance companies over the next three years as part of its new 2026–2028 budget, according to officials.17 Oct 2025-13:55
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Protesters have taken to the streets in over 200 towns and cities across France to oppose spending cuts and call for higher taxes on the wealthy.02 Oct 2025-20:29
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Buenos Aires has, for the first time, permitted payment of select local taxes, vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses, and fines using cryptocurrency, aiming to establish the Argentine capital as a frontrunner in digital currency adoption.29 Aug 2025-02:00
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to cut consumption taxes on everyday goods could provide billions in annual relief and stimulate demand, experts say, as the economy braces for the impact of looming U.S. tariffs.24 Aug 2025-21:57
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