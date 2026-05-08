Air Astana Group revenue rises despite profit decline amid Gulf conflict disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Astana Group has reported a 13.2 percent increase in total revenue to $331 million for the first quarter ending March 31, supported by capacity shifts made in response to disruptions caused by conflict in the Gulf region.

Despite revenue growth and a 3.0 percent rise in revenue passenger kilometres, the group recorded a significant decline in operational profitability. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortisation and Rent fell by 19.6 percent to $48.2 million compared with the previous period, News.Az reports, citing Aviation Business News.

Passenger numbers declined by 3.3 percent year-on-year to 1.95 million, although the group improved its average load factor to 83.3 percent. The company, which operates Air Astana and low-cost carrier FlyArystan, said it responded quickly to regional instability by reallocating capacity.

Incoming chief executive Ibrahim Canliel said the airline had managed to maintain growth despite market pressures and rising costs, noting a 12.4 percent increase in unit revenues driven by higher fares and a fuel surcharge.

News.Az