Protests erupt in 200 French towns and cities over spending cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protesters have taken to the streets in over 200 towns and cities across France to oppose spending cuts and call for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Protesters have taken to the streets of more than 200 towns and cities across France to denounce spending cuts and demand higher taxes on the rich, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In Paris, thousands of workers, pensioners and students started marching on Thursday afternoon from Place d’Italie. The Eiffel Tower was closed due to the strike.

The nationwide walkout, called by France’s major unions, was the latest in a series of protests that started last month amid political turmoil and heated budget talks.

Unions are urging Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to abandon draft budget measures proposed by his predecessor, which include social welfare freezes and austerity measures that many say will further erode the purchasing power of low-paid and middle-class workers. They are also calling for higher taxes on the wealthy.

News.Az