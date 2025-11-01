Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Engaged

After two years of dating, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Swift shared the news on Instagram with photos of the couple in a garden, showing off her engagement ring estimated at $550,000. Fans and celebrities, including Rachel Sennott, Sabrina Carpenter, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, celebrated the milestone, and even President Donald Trump offered well wishes.

27 Aug 2025-11:45