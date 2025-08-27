+ ↺ − 16 px

After two years of dating, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Swift shared the news on Instagram with photos of the couple in a garden, showing off her engagement ring estimated at $550,000. Fans and celebrities, including Rachel Sennott, Sabrina Carpenter, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, celebrated the milestone, and even President Donald Trump offered well wishes.

Not all Swifties were thrilled. A subgroup known as the “Gaylors” believes Swift may be closeted bisexual or lesbian, interpreting clues in her music and public appearances to support this theory. Some expressed skepticism about the engagement, joking that it might be a “beard” or a way to wear a ring from a secret partner, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Gaylors’ speculation dates back to rumors in the 2010s linking Swift to friends like Dianna Agron and Karlie Kloss, though both denied any romantic involvement. Swift’s support for LGBTQ+ causes in videos like “You Need to Calm Down” and songs like Betty fuels these ongoing theories. Regardless, fans and media alike are celebrating Swift and Kelce’s engagement, anticipating one of the biggest celebrity weddings in recent memory.

News.Az