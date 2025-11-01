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Technical-military Cooperation
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The recent meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia are being assessed as an important stage in the normalisation of relations. These discussions signal a transition from political statements to more practical and technical cooperation. In particular, the talks on the delimitation of the state border indicate that the parties are focused on achieving concrete results.05 May 2026-13:17
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The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology (AzMİ), under the State Antimonopoly Service and Consumer Market Control, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) have signed an agreement to expand scientific and technical cooperation.01 Nov 2025-15:47
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