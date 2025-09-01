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Technology Sector
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Wall Street markets were broadly higher on Friday, with major indices climbing to new records as investors were buoyed by optimism over potential US–Iran diplomatic progress and strong corporate earnings, particularly in the technology sector.24 Apr 2026-23:06
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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the oil and gas industry.27 Oct 2025-12:50
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Editor's note: Faig Mahmudov is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.10 Apr 2025-09:45
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