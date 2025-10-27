SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz partner to boost AI in oil and gas sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the oil and gas industry.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on adopting SOCAR’s AI solutions, exchanging expertise and specialists, supporting digital transformation and efficiency in production processes, and providing IT consulting services, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The MoU envisions joint AI-driven projects, including optimizing blending parameters to increase diesel output, developing a large language model (LLM) to assist operations teams, and creating “Seismic AI” and ENOM tools for automated geological and energy data analysis.

SOCAR will also support the development of a unified data architecture that integrates all business processes and enable full digitalization and visualization of seismic and drilling data through its ODLAR and “Daily Drilling” projects.

The partnership aims to advance the adoption of AI in the oil and gas sector, driving innovation and strengthening economic and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

