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Teen Safety
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Meta is taking its teen safety features global. The social media giant announced Tuesday that it is expanding strict content controls for teenage accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger worldwide, while simultaneously testing a brand-new tool designed to break up repetitive algorithmic loops.02 Jun 2026-16:05
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Meta Platforms is rolling out enhanced privacy and parental controls for Instagram accounts of users under 18 in a significant overhaul aimed at addressing growing concerns around the negative effects of social media, News.Az reports citing Reuters.17 Sep 2024-17:11
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