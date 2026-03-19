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Telecom Italia
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Telecom Italia (TIM) Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday it was too early to determine whether a takeover bid from Poste Italiane should be increased, as investors continue to debate the value of the proposed deal.07 May 2026-20:17
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Telecom Italia (TIM) and Fastweb, the Italian arm of Swisscom, have announced a plan to jointly build up to 6,000 telecom towers across Italy. The project will be structured as a joint venture, allowing potential third-party investors to participate in the future.19 Mar 2026-10:50
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