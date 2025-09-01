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Tesla Pay Deal
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Elon Musk has won an appeal restoring his controversial 2018 Tesla pay package, now valued at about $139 billion, after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that had struck down the deal.20 Dec 2025-10:49
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk has secured shareholder approval for the largest corporate pay package in history — worth up to $1 trillion — marking a major win for the billionaire’s bold vision to turn Tesla into an AI and robotics powerhouse.07 Nov 2025-09:10
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Norway’s $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has announced it will vote against Elon Musk’s proposed pay package at Tesla’s upcoming shareholder meeting, setting up a major showdown over what would be the largest CEO compensation deal in corporate history.04 Nov 2025-15:45
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