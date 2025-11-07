Elon Musk’s record-breaking $1 trillion Tesla pay deal gets green light from shareholders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has secured shareholder approval for the largest corporate pay package in history — worth up to $1 trillion — marking a major win for the billionaire’s bold vision to turn Tesla into an AI and robotics powerhouse.

More than 75% of investors backed the proposal at Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas, where Musk made a dramatic entrance alongside dancing robots, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The vote cements Musk’s control over Tesla and signals strong investor confidence in his plans for self-driving cars, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, despite recent controversies and his polarizing public statements.

Tesla’s board had warned that Musk might walk away if the deal wasn’t approved. Critics labeled the package excessive, but supporters say the performance-based plan ensures shareholders benefit if Musk delivers.

“What we are about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter… but a whole new book,” Musk told cheering shareholders.

Musk also teased production of Tesla’s Cybercab robotaxi and next-gen Roadster, and said the company might build a massive AI chip factory — possibly with Intel.

Alongside the pay deal, shareholders reelected three board members, approved annual board elections, and supported Tesla’s investment in Musk’s AI startup, xAI.

The vote strengthens Musk’s grip on Tesla as he pushes the company beyond electric cars — into the future of AI-driven mobility and robotics.

