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Thailand Gold Trading
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The Bank of Thailand is preparing to tighten regulations on online gold trading as part of efforts to reduce the impact of sharp price fluctuations on the local currency.30 Jan 2026-13:41
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Thailand’s finance ministry is studying a tax on online gold trading and considering measures to limit trading volumes, amid a sharp rise in the baht. The Thai currency has gained 10% against the U.S. dollar this year, reaching its highest level in more than four years and becoming Asia’s best-performing currency.23 Dec 2025-11:32
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