Ariana Grande kicks off 'Eternal Sunshine' tour: Full opening night setlist

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After a six-and-a-half-year hiatus from touring, pop superstar Ariana Grande made her highly anticipated return to the concert stage on Saturday night, launching her "Eternal Sunshine" tour at the Oakland Arena.

As expected, the show leaned heavily on material from her March 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and its March 2025 deluxe edition, which accounted for 11 of the evening's 23 selections. However, because Grande has released two studio albums since wrapping up her last tour in December 2019, the setlist featured plenty of fresh material that had never been performed live on the road, including three tracks from 2021's Positions, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Fans also got a taste of Grande's upcoming album Petal—set for release on July 31—with a performance of its lead single, "Hate That I Made You Love Me," which dropped on May 29. The rest of the career-spanning set featured two songs each from Thank U, Next, Dangerous Woman, and My Everything, alongside a throwback performance from Yours Truly and her hit Lady Gaga collaboration, "Rain on Me."

The concert's production heavily mirrored the cinematic themes of her music. Intermission costume changes were bridged by surreal video segments depicting Grande having her memories erased, inspired by the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The stage design featured an expansive catwalk leading to a B-stage across the arena floor, culminating in a dramatic finale where Grande was hoisted into a UFO-style light structure during "Supernatural" as production credits rolled.

The "Eternal Sunshine" tour is slated to be a strictly limited engagement as Grande continues to balance her music career with acting pursuits. Following her three-night stint in Oakland, she will head to Los Angeles for five shows before hitting major North American cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. The tour will officially wrap up its brief run on August 6 with a 10-night residency at London's O2 Arena. Ticket demand remains extraordinarily high, with secondary market prices holding firm at over $1,000 for choice floor and lower-bowl seats.

Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Opening Night Setlist (Oakland, CA)

Yes, And? Positions Dandelion The Boy Is Mine Eternal Sunshine Just Like Magic Thank U, Next 7 Rings Imperfect for You Warm Safety Net One Last Time Rain on Me Break Free Twilight Zone Past Life Dangerous Woman Honeymoon Avenue Hampstead Into You Hate That I Made You Love Me We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Supernatural

News.Az