Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta Indonesia's president ordered an investigation yesterday after a long-distance train smashed into a stationary commuter train overnight, killing 14 people and injuring dozens.Officials ended a nearly 12-hour rescue effort near Bekasi Timur station, east of the capital Jakarta, which saw crews prying open mangled carriages following the April 27 night collision.

28 Apr 2026-15:55