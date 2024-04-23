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Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta Indonesia's president ordered an investigation yesterday after a long-distance train smashed into a stationary commuter train overnight, killing 14 people and injuring dozens.Officials ended a nearly 12-hour rescue effort near Bekasi Timur station, east of the capital Jakarta, which saw crews prying open mangled carriages following the April 27 night collision.28 Apr 2026-15:55
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Ukrainian authorities charged seven individuals on Tuesday in connection with an alleged $100 million kickback scheme involving senior energy officials, sparking public outrage and drawing attention to Kyiv's ongoing fight against corruption.12 Nov 2025-02:00
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