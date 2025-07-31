Russia launches drone attacks on various regions of Ukraine

Russia launches drone attacks on various regions of Ukraine

The Russian army has launched drone attacks on various cities in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force Command.

It is reported that Russian military drones have been detected in several regions across Ukraine.

In the capital, Kyiv, eight people have already been injured as a result of the drone attacks, including two children, said Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In addition, destruction and fires have been reported in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

