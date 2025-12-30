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Tobacco
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Every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day unites governments, health organizations, and communities globally to combat the dangers of tobacco and expose the deceptive tactics of the nicotine industry. Building on the momentum of previous years, the 2026 campaign is taking direct aim at the evolving strategies designed to hook a new generation of users.31 May 2026-13:30
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Deepika Padukone has officially returned to the set of her upcoming film King, joining Shah Rukh Khan for a high-octane action sequence.27 Apr 2026-17:37
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While Benjamin Franklin famously noted that nothing is certain except death and taxes, many modern nations prove that personal income tax is not a universal necessity.26 Apr 2026-15:50
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Visitors and residents in Hong Kong could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 6,384 U.S. dollars) and a maximum jail term of six months for carrying or using alternative smoking products in public, authorities have said.13 Apr 2026-21:44
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Smoking and drug use are often discussed in terms of lung health or addiction, but a new study shows that these habits may also change the brain itself.08 Apr 2026-15:04
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Azerbaijan has officially banned the import, production, sale and use of electronic cigarettes and their components under new amendments to the country’s tobacco legislation approved by President Ilham Aliyev.26 Jan 2026-16:50
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UK inflation climbed to 3.4% in December, up from 3.2% in November, driven by higher airfares and tobacco prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.21 Jan 2026-13:28
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Shares of Indian tobacco companies fell on Thursday after the government imposed a new tax on cigarettes, making them costlier for an estimated 100 million smokers in the world's most populous country.01 Jan 2026-10:44
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The Azerbaijani parliament has approved in its final reading a law banning the import, export, production, storage, wholesale and retail sale, and use of electronic cigarettes and their components.30 Dec 2025-13:25
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