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Tofig Zulfugarov
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On May 12, the Media Development Agency organized a roundtable discussion on the topic “President Ilham Aliyev’s peace strategy is a guarantee of stability.”12 May 2026-17:22
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Certain centres still pursue specific hostile plans against Azerbaijan and its allies, former Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov said at a roundtable titled “President Ilham Aliyev’s Peace Strategy is a Guarantee of Stability,” organised by the Media Development Agency.12 May 2026-16:05
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