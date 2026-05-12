Tofig Zulfugarov: Some forces still target Azerbaijan and allies
Certain centres still pursue specific hostile plans against Azerbaijan and its allies, former Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov said at a roundtable titled “President Ilham Aliyev’s Peace Strategy is a Guarantee of Stability,” organised by the Media Development Agency.
The former minister noted that despite Azerbaijan’s territories remaining under occupation for years and what he described as prolonged military aggression, Armenia as the occupying side was not subjected to significant international pressure. On the contrary, he said, its actions were supported, which created conditions for the continuation of the occupation, News.Az reported.
He added that during the 2020 Patriotic War, Azerbaijan exercised its right under international law to respond to occupation.
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According to Zulfugarov, the OSCE Minsk Group was not created solely to resolve the conflict, but also functioned as a mechanism of influence over both Azerbaijan and Armenia.
By Aysel Mammadzada