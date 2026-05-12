Roundtable at MEDIA: “President Ilham Aliyev’s peace strategy is a guarantee of stability”

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On May 12, the Media Development Agency organized a roundtable discussion on the topic “President Ilham Aliyev’s peace strategy is a guarantee of stability.”

Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, who moderated the roundtable, stated that in today’s world, where regional and global challenges are rapidly expanding, ensuring sustainable peace, strengthening security, and creating a stable development environment are among the main priorities of states, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that the consistent policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev is of great importance for expanding cooperation in the region, developing constructive dialogue, and building a long-term environment of trust. The foundation of Azerbaijan’s peace policy lies in President Ilham Aliyev’s determination, the state’s consistent political course, and practical actions. In this regard, the model created by Azerbaijan draws special international attention and is regarded as an example of a new political approach in the system of international relations.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Tofig Zulfugarov, in his speech, addressed regional security issues in the context of international mediation experience and modern geopolitical realities. He stated that at the current stage, the emergence of new opportunities for cooperation in the region, the expansion of communication links, and the formation of a favorable political environment for long-term development are of particular relevance.

Member of the Milli Majlis Fariz Ismayilzade spoke about the importance of Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives amid observed geopolitical tensions in the region. He noted that approaches based on dialogue, mutual respect, and the principles of international law are of special importance for ensuring sustainable stability in the region.

Member of Parliament Rizvan Nabiyev emphasized in his speech the importance of Azerbaijan’s active participation in international cooperation platforms and its contributions to the development of multilateral relations amid changes in the global security environment. He stated that Azerbaijan’s balanced and pragmatic policy serves to build reliable relations among various partners, develop regional communications, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Historian Rizvan Huseynov spoke about modern challenges affecting the global security environment. He emphasized that strengthening humanitarian approaches, cultural dialogue, and mutual understanding in the system of international relations creates opportunities for building healthier relations between states and developing cooperation based on common interests.

Within the framework of the roundtable, participants exchanged views on the contributions of President Ilham Aliyev’s policy to promoting stability, security, and cooperation in the region. The importance of promoting the peace agenda, expanding international cooperation, and the role of the media in properly informing society was also highlighted at the event.

News.Az