News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
13.2°C
55.8°F
Feels like:
12.4°C
12.4°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Trader
Tag:
Trader
Crypto shock: XRP oversold while traders open massive short positions
15 Mar 2026-18:17
Stocks tick up, Nvidia leads gains ahead of Fed minutes
18 Feb 2026-21:12
Why coffee was once condemned – and how it conquered the world
29 Dec 2025-09:06
A seasoned crypto trader earns $1,170 in passive income daily with FuturoMining
08 Dec 2025-21:45
FX traders in Argentina estimate US Treasury sold over $200 million in currency
18 Oct 2025-02:23
Highest gaining crypto coins in October 2025: Cryptocurrency investing strategies for different risk profiles
01 Oct 2025-16:15
Cardano price prediction crowd left stunned by the Pepenode presale relentless rise
26 Sep 2025-13:10
Pepe price prediction: All eyes on Layer Brett as crypto presale smashes records after raising over $3.7 million
19 Sep 2025-20:55
Ethereum price consolidates as buyers shift into the best meme coin investments for big ROI
17 Sep 2025-12:30
Dogecoin price prediction: Traders are going all in on Layer Brett after global media attention sends crypto viral
13 Sep 2025-03:00
Latest News
Emergency return in Japan: ATR-72 crew reports cockpit window fault
BREAKING:
North Korea has reportedly made a “very serious increase” in its nuclear weapons production capabilities
Tom Cruise and Inarritu tease new comedy ‘Digger’ at CinemaCon
Italy's Meloni criticizes Trump for remarks against Pope Leo XIV -
VIDEO
Iranian FM links end to escalation to US halt of “aggression”, Lebanon strikes
Donald Tusk’s Seoul visit signals a new era for the Poland and South Korea partnership
Double Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen announces retirement
Lana Ravandi-Fadai: Iran will expand response if pressured - INTERVIEW
US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts
Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31