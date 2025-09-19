Pepe price prediction: All eyes on Layer Brett as crypto presale smashes records after raising over $3.7 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meme coin scene is heating up again, and investors are watching closely. With Bitcoin and Ethereum showing strength, capital is rotating back into higher-risk assets, and meme tokens are benefiting. Pepe (PEPE), one of the top performers of the last cycle, is making headlines once again. But this time, it’s not just about PEPE. A new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is making serious noise after raising over $3.7 million in its presale and analysts are taking notice.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Pepe price prediction and why many traders are turning to LBRETT for bigger upside potential.

Pepe price prediction: Can it still surprise the market?

Pepe made headlines in 2023 when it jumped from obscurity to become one of the most recognizable meme coins in the space. With a passionate community and viral traction on platforms like X and Reddit, it climbed the charts fast. But, like many hype-driven tokens, PEPE saw a sharp drop once the buzz faded.

At the moment, PEPE is trading around $0.0000106, and while it’s far from its peak, it still draws strong interest from meme coin fans. Short-term Pepe price predictions suggest the token could revisit the $0.00002–$0.000025 range if momentum in the meme sector picks up. However, some analysts believe it may struggle to reach new highs unless the project adds real functionality or utility.

That’s why many early holders are exploring newer options like Layer Brett, a meme coin that combines viral appeal with actual blockchain infrastructure. With staking, low fees, and a growing community, it’s starting to attract the same kind of energy PEPE had at its peak.

Layer Brett: Meme coin energy meets Ethereum Layer 2 tech

Layer Brett (LBRETT) has burst onto the scene with strong fundamentals and community buzz. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 infrastructure, it solves one of the biggest issues meme coin users face: high gas fees. Transactions on LBRETT are cheaper and faster, which makes it more accessible and scalable as adoption grows.

Priced at a fixed $0.0058 during the presale, Layer Brett has already raised over $3.7 million in just weeks, a sign of serious early interest. One of the biggest draws is its live staking system, which offers over 720% APY to early participants. No KYC is required, and staking can be done through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

The project isn’t just riding hype. Its roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT features, multichain compatibility, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, which adds long-term scarcity. A $1 million community giveaway is currently active, helping LBRETT build social momentum across X and Telegram.

The blend of utility and virality is why analysts are tipping Layer Brett as a potential 25x–50x opportunity before January.

Final thought: Layer Brett has the next-mover advantage

Pepe still has brand recognition and could bounce back if meme coin trading surges again. But for traders looking for the next big meme coin, not the last one, Layer Brett offers a compelling case. It combines community-driven energy with real infrastructure, high staking rewards, and an engaged early user base.

As the meme coin market cycles again, LBRETT is fast becoming a top pick for investors chasing high returns with smart positioning.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az