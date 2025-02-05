XRP has potential to reach $100, Trader explains

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trader identifies several reasons why XRP has the potential to reach a three-digit price following a query from Tristan Tate, News.Az reports citing The Crypto Basic.

XRP’s social volume has recently surged due to its strong market performance and discussions about its future potential. A major reason behind the renewed enthusiasm is speculation that XRP could find a place within a proposed U.S. strategic digital asset reserve.

This speculation, along with XRP’s impressive price performance from the fourth quarter of 2024, has led to a surge in social media discussions.

One notable figure who joined the conversation is internet celebrity Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate. He recently questioned why XRP has been receiving so much hype and how its price could potentially rise from its current $2.5 level to $100.

Can somebody explain the $XRP hype to me?



Why on earth would this go to hundreds per coin? — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) February 4, 2025

In response, Steff, an XRP community member and trader, gave multiple reasons why he believes XRP has the potential to skyrocket.

Factors capable of pushing XRP price up

One of the biggest reasons was XRP’s potential to serve as an alternative to SWIFT, the traditional system banks use for international transactions. He argued that SWIFT can be slow and costly, whereas XRP enables transactions to settle in seconds at a fraction of the cost.

According to the proponent, if XRP replaces even a portion of SWIFT’s market, its demand could see an impressive surge. Notably, this is often a catalyst for massive price growth.

Steff also pointed to Ripple’s list of global partnerships, which includes major financial institutions like Santander, and American Express, which announced a collaboration with Ripple in November 2017.

According to him, once the United States crypto industry attains regulatory clarity, more financial institutions could adopt XRP on a large scale, leading to massive price appreciation.

Another major factor he mentioned was the role of Ripple’s ODL (now Ripple Payments). Notably, Ripple Payments is already in use by financial giants to facilitate cross-border transactions instantly. If the broader remittance market fully integrates XRP, transaction volumes could increase exponentially.

Steff also pointed to regulatory clarity. For context, the SEC lawsuit against Ripple was a major roadblock, but with the change in leadership, the trader believes full clarity is near. He expects Wall Street and large financial institutions to enter the market once there is no regulatory cloud over XRP.

Additionally, he argued that XRP’s limited supply and increasing utility would create a supply-demand imbalance. He stressed that XRP has practical use cases, including cross-border payments, tokenization of assets, and smart contracts, a potential utility.

Is XRP to $100 possible?

While Steff suggested that these factors are capable of pushing XRP to hundreds of dollars, he specifically presented an estimate of what a rise to at least $100 would mean for the market.

According to his estimates, if XRP captured just 10% of the global remittance market, it could see a 3-5x increase in valuation. However, if it replaces SWIFT, which moves trillions of dollars daily, Steff believes $100 is a realistic outcome based on market demand and adoption.

Nonetheless, not everyone holds this opinion. A critic known as Mr. Random argued that XRP reaching $100 would require a market capitalization exceeding $5 trillion, supposing 45 billion tokens are in circulation. Notably, a $100 price would lead to a fully diluted valuation of around $10 trillion for XRP.

The critic pointed out that this valuation would surpass the economies of many major nations. Notably, several individuals who have opposed this $100 price goal have also identified XRP’s supply as the major constraint. Currently, XRP has a market cap of $144 billion.

News.Az