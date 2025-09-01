News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
21.2°C
70.2°F
Feels like:
21.2°C
21.2°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Tradespeople
Tag:
Tradespeople
Canada investing $67M to train workers for green jobs
22 Mar 2025-09:07
Latest News
Brazil targets $10B in major green tech auction
Turkiye's Karsan self-driving bus hit by tram on first day in Sweden
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power
Armenia to attend upcoming EAEU summit, Mirzoyan says
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day
Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day
IBM chief says India needs massive re-skilling for AI race
Iran says it downed “hostile drone” over Persian Gulf
Putin and Bahrain king call for diplomatic end to Iran crisis
Estonia warns Europe against falling for Putin’s peace bait
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31