Canada investing $67M to train workers for green jobs

As the push for decarbonization intensifies, the job landscape is evolving for many tradespeople. With a growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in construction projects, workers are required to acquire new skills to stay relevant.

This journey toward a low-carbon economy is reshaping industries, and Canada’s skilled trades workforce is getting a boost to meet the demand, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Announced by Minister of Jobs and Families Steven MacKinnon, the Canadian government is investing more than $67 million in 10 union projects to equip nearly 30,000 tradespeople with the skills needed for the transition to greener jobs. Funding will run from 2025 and 2030 and falls under the Sustainable Jobs funding stream of the Union Training and Innovation Program — part of Canada’s broader strategy to prepare workers for a net-zero economy.

Preparing workers for a green economy

This investment is aimed at addressing critical workforce challenges, from overcoming barriers to entering the trades to supporting apprenticeship completion. The funding also aligns with Canada’s housing strategy, which calls for millions of new homes — many of which will require specialized workers trained in energy-efficient construction.

“Just as entire sectors are changing, so too should our workforce,” MacKinnon said in a statement. “Today’s more than $67-million investment in the jobs, sectors and opportunities of tomorrow underscores this change and the work we are doing to help train 29,300 tradespeople with the green skills they need to help Canada not only get ahead of this green shift but stay there too.”

Sean Strickland, executive director of Canada’s Building Trades Unions, emphasized the importance of unionized workers leading the shift toward clean energy jobs.

“This investment ensures Canada’s tradespeople will have the skills to meet the moment as we transition to a cleaner, greener economy,” he said.

“The projects supported through this funding will ensure well-paid, unionized, skilled tradespeople lead the way on clean economic growth, and ensure Canada can seize the once-in-a-generation opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the global race for clean economy investments.”

Addressing workforce demand and housing needs

The demand for tradespeople with green skills is growing across sectors such as low-carbon construction, clean energy deployment, and zero-emission vehicle production. Home retrofits and new construction projects increasingly require specialized expertise in energy-efficient building techniques.

Beyond this latest investment, the government puts nearly $1 billion a year into apprenticeship support. This includes loans, tax credits, and Employment Insurance benefits for in-school training. It also funds workforce development programs like the Red Seal Program, which helps standardize trades training across the country.

Budget 2024 also committed $90 million to the Apprenticeship Service to help small and medium-sized businesses hire apprentices, and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage more Canadians to consider careers in the trades.

With Canada’s housing plan targeting 3.87 million new homes by 2031 — including 2 million net new homes added through federal initiatives, training workers to meet this demand is a priority. For tradespeople, this means more job opportunities, better pay, and a chance to develop specialized skills that will keep them in high demand as the industry evolves. The government’s latest investment underscores the role of tradespeople in the country’s economic and environmental future — ensuring they have the tools to build not just houses, but a sustainable future for the workforce.

News.Az