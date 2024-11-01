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Searches related to the Moon, astronomy and night sky events surged worldwide during May 2026 after viral social media posts, striking lunar photography and growing public fascination with space combined to create one of the most unexpected global internet trends of the month.06 May 2026-13:22
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Three days ago, People magazine posted a clip from an interview with actor Anne Hathaway, who is currently on a global press tour. One of the questions concerned Hathaway’s feelings about ageing. In her response she – a non-Muslim – casually threw the word “inshallah” in mid-sentence.The reaction was big.26 Apr 2026-11:32
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MoonBull ignites among the best crypto presales alongside Cardano, BullZilla, La Culex, and Sui, and offers massive ROI potential.02 Nov 2025-23:55
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The crypto market is an ever-shifting kaleidoscope, but certain trends are as solid as a block on the chain.20 Sep 2025-10:00
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XRP price steadies as BNB Price Prediction is grabbing attention this week while the market shifts into action and traders scan charts for clues. The two tokens dominate sentiment, while a utility-focused newcomer may soon challenge the status quo.13 Sep 2025-13:30
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Google's annual “Year in Search” report highlights the top trending queries of 2024, showcasing the terms with the highest spike in traffic compared to the previous year.13 Dec 2024-11:16
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