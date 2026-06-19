Azerbaijan joins SCO Energy Ministers’ 6th session

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Kamal Abbasov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, took part in the 6th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization energy ministers held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Addressing the event, Kamal Abbasov emphasized the importance of energy security, sustainability, the application of clean energy technologies, and strengthening international cooperation amid transformations in the global energy system, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with the organization as a Dialogue Partner of the SCO.

Kamal Abbasov highlighted the strategic importance of the “Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project. He underlined that the project would strengthen energy connectivity between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and China, and create additional opportunities for electricity transmission along the Middle Corridor connecting Europe and Asia.

News.Az