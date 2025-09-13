+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP price steadies as BNB Price Prediction is grabbing attention this week while the market shifts into action and traders scan charts for clues. The two tokens dominate sentiment, while a utility-focused newcomer may soon challenge the status quo.

In recent days, BNB’s trading range tightened around $870–$875 amid steady volume growth. Meanwhile XRP holds near $2.83, with whispers of a possible breakout above $3.00 as ETF talk and on-chain demand gain traction.

BNB price prediction: Steady climb within reach

Analysts are watching BNB closely. BNB has broken a multi-year resistance that started in 2021 right after forming a double bottom. The uptrend from September 2021 is still holding strong and the token trades around $872 today.

Week-ahead BNB price prediction from Binance’s own tool suggests a modest rise to about $873 by September 14.

Other short-term predictions like the one from TradersUnion offer a nuanced view: a one-week range between $868 and $869, with a 1-month forecast of around $927 (+6.5%). In this calm setup, BNB looks like a stable pick for traders eyeing predictable movement.

XRP price prediction: Poised for uptick, but watch the resistance

XRP Price action is gaining traction. It trades near $2.83 now, and CoinCodex expects a steady $2.82 through the week, with a potential rise to $3.35 later in 2025 if bullish momentum holds. However, other experts say that a rejection at $2.90 could send XRP back to $2.70.

On shorter timelines, Binance forecasts a 5% increase over 30 days, putting XRP around $2.84 by early October. Go-long forecasts from CoinLore set a 2025 range between $2.22 and $3.52.

Remittix: A new altcoin to watch

Remittix offers a low gas fee crypto project aimed at everyday use. It’s not just a token—it’s a tool built for cross-border payments, with support for over 40 cryptocurrencies, 30 fiat currencies, and a Q3 wallet launch already teased via a beta reveal. Its ecosystem feels grounded, not hype-driven.

Compared with BNB and XRP, Remittix ranks high on functionality and user appeal. Community buzz is strong thanks to its $250,000 giveaway and ceilings-lower-first mentality. It seems better geared for retail traction and retail awareness, while BNB stays entrenched in exchange utility and XRP courts institutions.

Remittix: The Practical Crypto with PayFi Power

Utility-first token powering real transaction volume

Security First: Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms

Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch

Time-sensitive entry point before listings and parabolic growth

Join the shift toward utility

BNB holds value for stability and exchange-driven liquidity. XRP may rally if bulls drive it over key resistance near $3. But a new altcoin to watch shows how functional tokens are gaining favor.

Remittix brings purpose—not hype. It blends low fees, real utility, a wallet launch in Q3, strong security audits, a $250,000 giveaway, and CEX listings announced on BitMart and LBank, giving it a practical edge. It’s built for everyday crypto actions and feels like more than talk.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az