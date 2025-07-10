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Tribunal
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Georgia has declined to join an agreement establishing the governing committee of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, an initiative supported on 15 May at a meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Chisinau by 36 countries, alongside the European Union.16 May 2026-11:15
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The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, meeting in Chisinau, authorized the creation of a steering committee for the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.15 May 2026-19:41
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A U.S. trade tribunal ruled for Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab on Friday against a bid from medtech company Masimo (MASI.O), opens new tab to reinstate an import ban on the tech giant's Apple Watches.18 Apr 2026-04:45
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The United Nations war crimes tribunal ruled on Friday that a geriatric Rwandan genocide suspect, previously deemed unfit to stand trial, is also not medically fit to be transferred to Rwanda — leaving him confined indefinitely to a UN detention unit as no state has agreed to accept him.14 Nov 2025-16:30
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A special tribunal in Bangladesh has indicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with a violent crackdown on student-led protests that left hundreds dead last year.11 Jul 2025-09:59
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Caster Semenya has won a key legal battle at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled that her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal was not properly heard.10 Jul 2025-15:16
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