Caster Semenya wins appeal over Swiss Tribunal ruling

Caster Semenya has won a key legal battle at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled that her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal was not properly heard.

The South African Olympic champion is challenging World Athletics' regulations requiring female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) to medically lower their testosterone levels, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Grand Chamber of the ECHR upheld a 2023 ruling that found Semenya’s rights were not adequately protected by the Swiss legal system. However, the verdict does not overturn the World Athletics rules, which require DSD athletes to maintain testosterone levels below 2.5 nmol/L for at least six months.

Though no longer competing, the 34-year-old Semenya remains committed to fighting what she calls discrimination against DSD athletes. “It's a battle for human rights now,” she said. “It’s about putting athletes’ rights first.”

The case may now return to the Swiss courts or the Court of Arbitration for Sport. World Athletics has previously defended its regulations as essential to preserving fairness in women’s sports.

