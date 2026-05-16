Georgia cites “risks” as it declines to join Ukraine tribunal governing committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has declined to join an agreement establishing the governing committee of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, an initiative supported on 15 May at a meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Chisinau by 36 countries, alongside the European Union.

The document is seen as a key step towards the formal creation of an international tribunal intended to address the crime of aggression against Ukraine by Russia’s leadership, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Explaining Tbilisi’s position, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said participation in the mechanism could expose the country to “additional risks”.

“The position of some member states, including EU member states, towards Georgia does not give us the possibility or the luxury to take decisions that would create additional risks and threats for our country and potentially expose Georgia to increased risks or challenges,” Bochorishvili told journalists in Chisinau.

She called for a reassessment of how Georgia is treated by partners, saying Tbilisi expects greater clarity from individual Council of Europe member states.

“Clarity is needed — what kind of attitude exists towards Georgia and its position, because we bear enormous responsibility towards our society, above all in terms of maintaining security, peace and stability in the country,” she said.

Her remarks came amid noticeably intensified contacts between Kyiv and Tbilisi. On the sidelines of the ministerial session, Bochorishvili met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for the third time since the beginning of May, despite the fact that high-level contacts between the two capitals had previously been rare over more than four years of full-scale war.

News.Az