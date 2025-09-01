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Tripp Route
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The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a strategically important connectivity corridor, a senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, adding that Baku is working with Armenia and the United States on a new regional format.17 Apr 2026-23:09
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The recent drone attacks launched from Iranian territory against Nakhchivan have inevitably revived an old and painful question: could the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic once again face isolation or blockade?06 Mar 2026-16:10
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Editor’s note: Seymur Mammadov is a special commentator for News.Az and the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.29 Jan 2026-09:20
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"Every president since George W. Bush has pursued their own peace initiatives to resolve the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, but all have fallen short," said Steve Daines, U.S. Senator from Montana, during his speech at "The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities" conference in Washington.23 Oct 2025-22:00
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Azerbaijan has mobilized all its efforts to ensure the prompt realization of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.24 Sep 2025-09:24
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