US and Armenia discuss TRIPP project implementation

On Monday, Sargis Khandanyan, the chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Armenian National Assembly, met with a U.S. delegation led by Lance Kokonos, a member of the U.S. Congressional Staff.

Welcoming the guests, Khandanyan lauded the development of the Armenia-US strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The interlocutors spoke about the importance of implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project and to exchange views on the work to be done in that regard in the near future.

Also, the chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations touched upon the recent developments in the processes of normalization of Armenia’s relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

