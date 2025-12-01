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Trump Nuclear Treaty
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U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled he may allow the New START nuclear arms control treaty with Russia to expire next month, the last remaining agreement limiting the two countries’ strategic arsenals, the New York Times reported.09 Jan 2026-09:30
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a voluntary one-year extension of the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons established under the New START treaty, set to expire next February, if the U.S. agrees to do the same.23 Sep 2025-12:35
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