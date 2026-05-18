- News
- Unhabitat
Tag:
Unhabitat
-
UN-Habitat has congratulated the government of Azerbaijan on hosting the largest-ever World Urban Forum (WUF13), which attracted over 40,000 participants, Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government and current President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Nga Kor Ming, told journalists on the sidelines of WUF13.18 May 2026-12:40
-
-
The inauguration of the Urban Expo exhibition was held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.18 May 2026-11:22
-
-
“We are grateful to the Azerbaijani leadership for facilitating a valuable opportunity to discuss resilient cities on this global platform,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), during a press conference held on the official opening of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).18 May 2026-10:58
-
-
The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) currently underway in Baku has officially made history, securing its place as the largest gathering ever hosted by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).18 May 2026-09:40
-