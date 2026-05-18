Massive Urban Expo opens at WUF13 summit in Baku - PHOTO

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The inauguration of the Urban Expo exhibition was held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The opening ceremony was attended by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13, alongside Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat. They jointly performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially launching the exhibition, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

The 3.5-hectare “Urban Expo” exhibition brings together more than 217 organizations from 66 countries. It also provides a dynamic platform for governments, civil society, academia, international organizations, and the private sector to exchange ideas, launch initiatives, and build partnerships under the WUF13 theme, “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

The “Urban Expo” showcases practical solutions to the global housing crisis, covering housing, climate resilience, digital innovation, accessibility, and inclusive urban planning through national pavilions, community initiatives, and startups.

It also features a “Business and Innovation Hub” with 45 companies and 14 startups. Its key highlight is the 2.5-hectare WUF13 Boulevard, an open-air networking space with areas such as the “City Library,” “City Cinema,” and the “WUF Academy.”

News.Az