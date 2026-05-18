'Largest in history': Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach praises Baku's WUF13

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The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) currently underway in Baku has officially made history, securing its place as the largest gathering ever hosted by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The record-breaking milestone was confirmed by Anaclaudia Rossbach, the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, during a high-profile opening press conference on the second day of the summit. Addressing international media, Rossbach revealed that registration numbers have shattered all previous conventions, with approximately 41,000 active participants arriving in the Azerbaijani capital. The historic turnout brings together a massive cross-section of global society, including prime ministers, housing ministers, municipal leaders, corporate executives, urban planners, and civil activists, News.Az reports, citing Report.

According to UN-Habitat leadership, the unprecedented scale of the Baku forum reflects an urgent global recognition of the challenges facing modern metropolitan areas.

The massive influx of delegates will spend the week collaborating on systemic solutions to the global housing deficit, urban climate adaptation, and sustainable infrastructure financing, marking WUF13 as a definitive turning point for international urbanization policy.

News.Az