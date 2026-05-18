UN-Habitat praises Azerbaijan for hosting largest WUF in history

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UN-Habitat has congratulated the government of Azerbaijan on hosting the largest-ever World Urban Forum (WUF13), which attracted over 40,000 participants, Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government and current President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Nga Kor Ming, told journalists on the sidelines of WUF13.

"It is a great honor and pleasure, on behalf of UN-Habitat, to congratulate the government of Azerbaijan on successfully hosting the largest-ever World Urban Forum, which attracted over 40,000 participants. However, numbers are not the most important thing, News.Az reports, citing Report.

What matters most is what we strive to achieve: accessibility, connectivity, sustainability, and building decent communities," said Nga Kor Ming.

News.Az