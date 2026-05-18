UN-Habitat chief: We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan’s leadership for creating a platform to discuss resilient cities

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“We are grateful to the Azerbaijani leadership for facilitating a valuable opportunity to discuss resilient cities on this global platform,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), during a press conference held on the official opening of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“Today’s challenges require faster, more coordinated, and more inclusive action. We are gathered in Baku for WUF13, hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan. We are living in a time when the world is changing, crises are unfolding, but new opportunities are also emerging,” she added, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az