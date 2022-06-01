Ust-kamenogorsk

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Ukraine has reportedly launched new strikes on a major Russian oil export hub, intensifying its campaign to disrupt Moscow’s energy revenues.07 Apr 2026-09:50
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A reported Ukrainian drone strike has hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ufa, sparking a fire and raising new concerns about the expanding reach of the conflict.02 Apr 2026-09:36
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Ukrainian drones have reportedly struck major oil terminals in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast for a third consecutive night, according to Russian media channels.27 Mar 2026-13:12
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Ukraine carried out its largest wave of drone attacks on Russia this year between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, igniting a fire at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in the northwestern Leningrad region.25 Mar 2026-15:48
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