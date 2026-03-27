Ukrainian drones strike oil terminals in Russia's Leningrad - VIDEO

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Ukrainian drones have reportedly struck major oil terminals in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast for a third consecutive night, according to Russian media channels.

The reported attacks hit facilities in the port cities of Ust-Luga and Primorsk, both key hubs for Russian crude oil exports via the Baltic Sea, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Local residents reported explosions and fires overnight, with social media footage appearing to show flames rising from industrial sites. Some reports suggested that an oil storage tank may have been damaged in Ust-Luga, though this has not been independently verified.

The attacks come amid a series of recent strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in the region, including earlier hits on the Kirishi refinery and other industrial facilities.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the latest reports, and there has been no immediate confirmation of damage from Russian authorities.

If confirmed, the strikes would mark an escalation in Ukraine’s ongoing campaign targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, which plays a major role in funding the Kremlin’s war effort.

News.Az