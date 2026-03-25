Ukraine strikes Russia's Ust-Luga oil terminal; huge fire erupts - VIDEO

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Ukraine carried out its largest wave of drone attacks on Russia this year between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, igniting a fire at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in the northwestern Leningrad region.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko said firefighters were working to control the blaze at the port, which handles around 700,000 barrels of oil exports per day, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.

He provided no details on the extent of the damage but confirmed there were no casualties.

A major Ukrainian drone strike hit Russia’s Ust-Luga port, sparking a fire at the NOVATEK gas-condensate plant.



Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s key western export hubs for oil products and condensate on the Baltic, used to move large volumes to foreign markets.



Ust-Luga handles… pic.twitter.com/LduSpP5c5z — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 25, 2026

A Reuters source reported that the terminal, which also ships coal, grains, and fertilizers, was sealed off and several oil storage tanks were ablaze.

Drozdenko added that 56 drones were intercepted over the Leningrad region overnight. He also noted that a residential building in Vyborg, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ust-Luga, was damaged.

Unverified social media images appeared to show an older building in Vyborg, a popular tourist city, engulfed in flames.

Not far from Vyborg lies Primorsk port, one of Russia’s largest oil export hubs, which was targeted on Monday and reportedly forced to halt operations temporarily.

Industry sources told Reuters at the time of that attack that Ust-Luga was also shut down, though that was never officially confirmed.

In Kronstadt, an island town administratively part of St. Petersburg and home to the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet, several homes and vehicles were damaged during the overnight drone attack, authorities there said.

A power plant in Estonia was also hit by a drone that had flown from Russian airspace, while another crashed in Latvia, with officials in Riga saying that it was likely a Ukrainian drone gone astray.

Overall, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 389 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions and annexed Crimea overnight.

News.Az