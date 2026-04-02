Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery in Ufa - VIDEO

According to independent sources, drones targeted the Bashneft-Novoyl refinery in the early hours of April 2. Footage circulating online appeared to show smoke rising from the industrial site, although official confirmation remains limited, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local reports also indicated that a residential building in Ufa was struck and briefly caught fire. Authorities said the blaze was quickly extinguished and that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Located roughly 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine’s northeastern border, Ufa is far from the front lines — making the incident one of the deeper strikes inside Russian territory in recent weeks.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted energy infrastructure, arguing that oil facilities help finance Russia’s military operations. These strikes are part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening Moscow’s logistical and economic capabilities.

The reported attack follows a series of similar incidents. Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces were said to have struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Samara region, while an oil and gas terminal in Ust-Luga was also targeted for the second time in days.

As the situation develops, both sides continue to escalate operations beyond traditional battlefield zones, signaling a widening scope of the war.