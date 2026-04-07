Ukraine hits Russia’s key oil hub in new attack - VIDEO/PHOTO

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Ukraine has reportedly launched new strikes on a major Russian oil export hub, intensifying its campaign to disrupt Moscow’s energy revenues.

According to local reports, Ukrainian drones targeted the Ust-Luga port in Russia’s Leningrad region overnight, marking the latest in a series of long-range attacks on critical oil infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Ust-Luga facility, one of Russia’s largest Baltic Sea ports, plays a vital role in exporting crude oil and petroleum products, making it a key source of state income.

Social media footage and eyewitness accounts suggest explosions were heard around the port in the early morning hours. However, the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

Regional authorities claimed that more than 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted during the attack, though they did not confirm specific targets.

The strike is part of a broader Ukrainian strategy aimed at weakening Russia’s energy sector, which has continued to benefit from high global oil prices.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has repeatedly targeted oil terminals across both the Baltic and Black Sea regions. Ust-Luga itself was reportedly hit multiple times in late March.

Photo: Exilenova

A separate attack just a day earlier targeted oil infrastructure in Novorossiysk, damaging key loading and pipeline facilities.

Analysts estimate that repeated drone strikes have already disrupted a significant share of Russia’s oil shipping capacity.

The renewed attacks come shortly after Volodymyr Zelensky предложed a potential halt to strikes on energy infrastructure, on the condition that Russia agrees to do the same.

Kyiv says the proposal was conveyed through U.S. intermediaries, but has signaled it will not scale back operations without a formal agreement.

The latest developments highlight the growing importance of energy infrastructure in the war, as both sides seek leverage beyond the battlefield.

With Ukraine pushing deeper strikes into Russian territory and no ceasefire in place, pressure on critical oil facilities is likely to continue.

News.Az