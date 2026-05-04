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World Drone War
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Russia has introduced the Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone and demonstrated its catapult launch for the first time.09 May 2026-18:21
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Russia is set to hold significantly scaled-back Victory Day celebrations this year, as ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks and tightened security measures reshape one of the country’s most important national holidays.08 May 2026-13:33
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The SAHA 2026 International Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair is set to open on Tuesday at the Istanbul Expo Center, marking its largest edition to date. Organized by SAHA Istanbul, the event occupies 400,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor space and aims to generate at least $8 billion in export contracts.04 May 2026-18:21
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