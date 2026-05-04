SAHA Istanbul 2026: Europe’s largest defense cluster opens record-breaking expo

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The SAHA 2026 International Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair is set to open on Tuesday at the Istanbul Expo Center, marking its largest edition to date. Organized by SAHA Istanbul, the event occupies 400,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor space and aims to generate at least $8 billion in export contracts.

This target follows the $6.2 billion in agreements reached during the 2024 edition, highlighting the fair's growing economic and strategic influence, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

More than 1,700 companies from 120 countries, including 263 international firms, are expected to participate. The program features over 30,000 planned B2B meetings, 203 new product launches, and 164 signing ceremonies—nearly triple the export-oriented agreements of the previous fair. High-profile attendees include more than 140 official delegations, 25 ministers, and numerous high-ranking military officials from four continents.

A key focus of SAHA 2026 is technological sovereignty, with Turkish defense giant Aselsan unveiling several new indigenous systems, including components for the "Steel Dome" air defense project. The event will also feature live demonstrations such as the FPV Drone Zone, UGV Challenge, and the "World Drone War" competition. Additionally, the Turkish Naval Forces will display maritime platforms at local marinas, further expanding the exhibition's reach across land, air, sea, and space domains.

News.Az